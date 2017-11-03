Ohio Waitress Gets A Surprise Tip From Chrissy Teigen

It really doesn’t take much to make a person’s day, and massive tip will defiantly do that. Just as a local waitress at Outback Steakhouse in Centerville.

When Teigen showed up to the restaurant, the 21-year-old was super nervous to serve such a celebrity, but went about business as usual.

After the meal, Teigen left a $1,000 tip on a $193 meal. “People kept saying, ‘you are going to get a fat tip.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, praise the Lord,’” she told Dayton.com.

Now that’s some good service.

More here.