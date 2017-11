Recently, Sears Holdings have been struggling to stay alive in the retail world, and it looks like another closure will be hitting N.E. Ohio.

Sears, which owns K Mart, announced the K Mart location on Lorain Road will be closing shop as it’s among one of the 45 stores that will not longer be operating..

The store will be closing late January of 2018 – no details on any more closings.

More here.