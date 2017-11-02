World Series Winner Proposes During Post-Game Interview

After an exciting, nail-biting seven game stretch, the Houston Astros are the 2017 World Series Champions. However, something even more exciting happened during a post-game interview with the winning team.

Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa had more than just a championship to celebrate after the game Wednesday. Since gorgeous rings were the apparent theme of the night for Correa and his teammates, he decided to use this exciting time make sure his girlfriend was included in on the fun.

During an emotional interview where Correa discussed his life-changing experiences, he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriquez, the 2016 Miss Texas USA.

Catching the reporter, fans and viewers off-guard, Correa said, “It’s one of the biggest accomplishments in my life. And right now I’m about to take another big step in my life.”

Watch the entire video above and, don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone if you cry.