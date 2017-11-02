‘Lion King’ Remake Cast Revealed

The Lion King will just never get old. So, when the remake was announced, you bet there was a ton of excitement.
Now, we’re finally getting to know who will be playing (voicing) our favorite characters. Here they are!
Donald Glover as Simba
Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala
James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa
Chietwel Ejiofor as Scar
Alfre Woodard as Sarabi
John Oliver as Zazu
John Kane as Rafiki
Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
Billy Eichner as Timon
Eric Andre as Azizi
Florence Karumba as Shenzi
Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari
This star studded cast will not disappoint. The movie opens July 19, 2019.
