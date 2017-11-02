‘Lion King’ Remake Cast Revealed

The Lion King will just never get old. So, when the remake was announced, you bet there was a ton of excitement.

Now, we’re finally getting to know who will be playing (voicing) our favorite characters. Here they are!

Donald Glover as Simba

Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala

James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa

Chietwel Ejiofor as Scar

Alfre Woodard as Sarabi

John Oliver as Zazu

John Kane as Rafiki

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

Billy Eichner as Timon

Eric Andre as Azizi

Florence Karumba as Shenzi

Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari

This star studded cast will not disappoint. The movie opens July 19, 2019.

ME: "UGH, another Disney Broadway musical." *THE LION KING adds BEYONCE, FULL CAST & HANS ZIMMER scoring* ME:" NAAAANNN IGONYAMAAAAAAA!" pic.twitter.com/gnN8IuEfVH — LeSean Thomas (@LeSeanThomas) November 2, 2017

More here.