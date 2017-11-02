Here’s This Year’s Lineup For The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

(Photo by Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, Macy’s has announced the lineup for the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, and it will feature a lot of entertainment.

The annual coverage will begin at 9 am on NBC’s “Today” and will feature appearances by Andy Grammer, Bebe Rexha, Goo Goo Dolls, 98 Degrees, Flo Rida, Common, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots and Andra Day.

Other artists on the bill include: Smokey Robinson, Lauren Alaina, Cam, Dustin Lynch, Sara Evans, Kat Graham, the cast of “Sesame Street,” Leslie Odom, Jr., Wyclef and more.

There will also be performances from the casts of Broadway’s AnastasiaDear Evan Hansen and SpongeBob SquarePants.

