Forget Pineapple, There’s A New Controversial Pizza Topping

Love it or hate it, pineapple on pizza is a divisive subject.

But now there’s a new topping causing controversy on social media. A Twitter user named @MoonEmojii recently posted a photo of a round pizza covered in strawberry slices! There was no explanation for this unusual add-on, just this caption: “strawberries>>pineapples.”

The Internet just can’t handle that idea. The post has been retweeted thousands of times already and most people are commenting to express outrage over the fruit topping.

“The police are on their way, I hope it was worth it,” one user tweeted.

A lot of others shared their disgust of strawberries on pizza, even though most of us have probably never tried it. But one user tried to unify people with their dislike, tweeting, “Pineapple and non-pineapple pizza eaters must put our differences aside and join forces to defeat this evil.”

Some folks tweeted they weren’t as repulsed by strawberries as a pizza topping when they considered how good fruit and cheese plates are. And they’re not wrong. But when you add tomato sauce to the mix, that’s when you really start losing people.