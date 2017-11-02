Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Back

It seems just like yesterday when the world was fuming over the Starbucks holidays cups because apparently they were turning their back on Christmas. That was actually in 2015 — and now it really seems kind of silly.

Welcome to 2017, where the cups are back.

Not the red ones, that is (though that would be something).

Starbucks has almost made it a thing to reveal their holiday cup, with some people waiting to see if they have to pound that angry react on Facebook.

Though this year, it doesn’t really seem like that’ll happen.

Pretty sure I went to the only #Starbucks that didn’t have holiday cups. And let’s be honest, I didn’t pay $3.50 for a regular cup. — Erin McCormack (@funsizederin) November 1, 2017

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, said in statement.

Almost like they’re saying they’re sick of designing the things – do it yourself (which people actually did last year).

Here’s the cup!

I'm mad at the new Starbucks holiday cup. From now on I'm only getting my coffee from Red Lobster. @starbucks @redlobster pic.twitter.com/DTcjGVWfch — Jim Behrle (@jimbehrle) November 1, 2017

