Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Back

By Paul Laux
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: A new holiday Starbucks cup is viewed on November 12, 2015 in New York City. The coffee giant has come under criticism by some for leaving any Christmas or traditional holiday signage off of the red cup. While Starbucks has said there is no cultural or political message to the design, critics claim that the company doesn't want to offend non-Christians or those who don't celebrate Christmas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

It seems just like yesterday when the world was fuming over the Starbucks holidays cups because apparently they were turning their back on Christmas. That was actually in 2015 — and now it really seems kind of silly.

Welcome to 2017, where the cups are back.

Not the red ones, that is (though that would be something).

Starbucks has almost made it a thing to reveal their holiday cup, with some people waiting to see if they have to pound that angry react on Facebook.

Though this year, it doesn’t really seem like that’ll happen.

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, said in statement.

Almost like they’re saying they’re sick of designing the things – do it yourself (which people actually did last year).

Here’s the cup!

More here.

