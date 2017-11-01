What You Need To Know About Magic Of Lights At Victory Park Ohio

Q104 invites you to Holiday Lights at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgeville presented by Wow Internet, Cable and Phone.

Open Nightly Dusk-10 PM November 17 – January 1

Buy passes in advance online and save!

$18 if purchased online (can be used any day of the week)

$20 at the gate Monday-Thursday

$25 at the gate Friday-Sunday

Plus a portion of the proceeds benefit UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

Magic of Lights, the Holiday Lights Drive-Through experience benefiting University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s will be returning to Victory Park Ohio this holiday season! Get the family together for this amazing Drive-Through experience!

Magic of Lights is a dazzling 1.5-mile drive-through holiday light show featuring spectacular displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Experience Magic of Lights from the comfort of your own car as you drive through Northeast Ohio’s favorite family annual holiday tradition.

For more info please visit magicoflights.com/northeastohio ,on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MagicofLightsNortheastOhio , Twitter @MagicOfLights and Instagram at themagicoflights

#MAGICOFLIGHTSNORTHEASTOH