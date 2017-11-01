LFO’s Devin Lima Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

LFO singer Devin Lima had surgery earlier this month to remove a massive adrenal tumor on his abdomen.

Well, sadly it turns out that tumor was cancerous.

According to Lima’s bandmate Brad Fischetti, Devin has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. It spread to one of his kidneys, which was removed at the same time as the tumor. He’s expected to begin chemotherapy in Florida in the next week or two.

“It’s devastating news but at the same time, there’s nobody I know that’s stronger then Devin Lima,” Brad says in a video on YouTube. “No one has a stronger body, mind or soul and if anybody can defeat this than it’s Devin.”

The news comes just seven years after LFO member Rich Cronin died of leukemia.