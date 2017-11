Couple costumes, you can really go 50/50 on these. Either you’re going as an wall socket, or actually something creative like JT did with Jessica Biel and their son.

If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! —Woody, Jesse, and Buzz #HappyHalloween @jessicabiel A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Toy Story was an instant classic, and so was their costume. How could you not love this?

Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love, Buzz, Jessie and Woody #HappyHalloween A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

All geared up and ready for action. Plus I may go hit on that Buzz… #happyhalloween A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

No word on how much the costumes cost, or how long it took to make – but it’s probably a lot.

Regardless, they can definitely chalk this one up in the “win” column. Good on you.