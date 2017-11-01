Believe It – You Can Overdose On Black Licorice

Honestly, who likes this stuff anyway? Apparently though, it’s possible to OD on the bitter treat, and it’s not even that hard to do. Even the FDA jumped in with their own warning of the coffee table treat.

Eating too much black licorice is bad for you. Is this a problem? Does ANYONE actually eat black licorice?? https://t.co/eIh6Z58Evx — Leigh Spann (@WFLALeigh) November 1, 2017

“If you’re over 40 years old with pre-existing conditions, eating two ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could land you in the hospital,” Peter Cassell, press officer for FDA told NBC News.

If you’re not careful, excess black licorice can tank your potassium, and also lead to irregular heart rhythms.

Honestly, just throw it out. There is better candy to eat anyway.

Lotta folk talking trash about black licorice. Turn on your location. I just wanna talk. — Hell Friend (@TheGonzalez) November 1, 2017

I like how that Forbes black licorice article brings up "by the way candy corn isn't actually corn" as if anyone actually thought it was — Jess but not spoopy (@homomculus) November 1, 2017

Hope everyone has a good night except those who like black licorice — shea (@sheadontplay) November 1, 2017

