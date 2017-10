According to TMZ, she was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty (ya know, ’cause today’s Halloween…) but about 3/4 of the way in to the show, she overheated.

Right in the middle of a sentence, she stuttered, then got wobbly on her feet before collapsing to the ground.

When they returned Wendy explained she overheated from her costume.

TMZ says the fire department responded to the studio. Unclear what her condition is, but she was OK enough to finish the show.