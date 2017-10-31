See What The Cavs Dressed Up As For Halloween

Remember the Cleveland Cavaliers annual Halloween party last year? When they trolled the Warriors?
Well, the Cavs are back this year, and the creativity is through the roof.
Check out some of the Halloween costumes that had us here at The Fan applauding.
LeBron James as Pennyise the clown from “IT”
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union as Milli Vanilli
DJ Steph Floss as LeBron at the 2003 NBA Draft
Kevin Love as Wolfpac Sting (and Kate Bock as nWo Hulk Hogan) along with J.R. Smith and his wife as The Coneheads
Kyle Korver and his wife as Willy Wonka and the Golden Ticket
Isaiah Thomas as Eazy-E
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen from ‘Game of Thrones’