See What The Cavs Dressed Up As For Halloween

Remember the Cleveland Cavaliers annual Halloween party last year? When they trolled the Warriors?

LeBron + the Cavs won’t let Halloween distract you from the fact that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals: https://t.co/qZFHeql7XV pic.twitter.com/WSylmeoPO6 — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) October 31, 2016

Well, the Cavs are back this year, and the creativity is through the roof.

Check out some of the Halloween costumes that had us here at The Fan applauding.

LeBron James as Pennyise the clown from “IT”

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union as Milli Vanilli

Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/uzoKSMV1Jq — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 31, 2017

DJ Steph Floss as LeBron at the 2003 NBA Draft

And with the #1 pick… pic.twitter.com/Hgo4JyKQ0u — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017

Kevin Love as Wolfpac Sting (and Kate Bock as nWo Hulk Hogan) along with J.R. Smith and his wife as The Coneheads

Kyle Korver and his wife as Willy Wonka and the Golden Ticket

Isaiah Thomas as Eazy-E

Cruisin' down the street in my '64 #ripEazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017 A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen from ‘Game of Thrones’