LuLaRoe Facing $1 Billion Lawsuit

In a strange turn of events, the company that brought you popular leggings, is not being accused of being a pyramid scheme, costing the investors millions.

Investors claim they were pressured into buying thousands of clothes, and ended up getting nothing to profit. Some even accused the company of pressuring them to get loans, borrow money, buy marketing material, and even sell breast milk. The company fired back in court claiming the accusations were “misinformed.”

Fashion company LuLaRoe facing a $1 Billion dollar lawsuit https://t.co/4gG8g8Smsv pic.twitter.com/maLbsiJYjQ — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) October 31, 2017

“Plaintiffs and so many other consultants were never able to realize any actual profit and, as a result, they failed,” the Oct. 23 filing says. “They failed even though they were committed and put in the time and effort. They failed because they were doomed from the start.”

The company promised false profits with stories of couples who were able to buy houses with cash because of how much they made – however some weren’t even able to return the clothes to the company after promised a 100% refund.

Here are some of their stories:

Nope. I won't buy a single thing until you all start treating your retail consultants with some respect. #boycottlularoe — Kellie ❄️ (@Kell_Holt) September 28, 2017

