‘House Of Cards’ Cancelled After 6 Seasons Amid Controversy

By Paul Laux
Nominated for BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA for 'House of Cards' (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After 6 seasons, the immensely popular show ‘House Of Cards’ will be ending its tenure on Netflix among controversy stemming from a sexual harassment claim against actor Kevin Spacey.

Recently in Hollywood, sexual assault has been the topic of the hour, with hundreds of actors and actresses alike coming out telling their stories of sexual assault in the business.  Kevin Spacey now is among the accused after actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey sexually assaulted him at a part in 1986 – a party Spacey does not remember.

Spacey responded on Twitter saying, “I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” but the statement was not enough.

While the show announced Monday it would be ceasing, apparently the decision was made months ago.  Producers have contacted all involved on the set to make sure they feel safe.

