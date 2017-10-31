Free Things You Can Get On Halloween

Halloween is the time of costumes, candy, and FREE STUFF – but only for those who dress up of course. So we compiled a list of all the free things you can pick up on your favorite holiday – enjoy!

Burger King to give away free Whoppers to 'creepy clowns' on Halloween.https://t.co/VESILnPlhP — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) October 30, 2017

BOB EVANS — Get $5 off your $20 purchase with this coupon now through Oct. 31

BURGERFI — Anyone who dines in costume get a free frozen custard.

CHIPOTLE — Show up in costume, get a burrito, tacos, bowl or salad for $3.

CICIS PIZZA — Kids in costume get a free kids buffet with every purchase of an adult meal and drink.

DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT — Kids in costume eat free. Offer is good for lunch or dinner.

IHOP — Kids get a free scary face pancake which they can decorate with Oreos, strawberries, candy corn and whipped cream. Offer is good 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

KRISPY KREME — Wear a costume, get a free doughnut of your choice. Offer good all day at participating stores while supplies last.

PENN STATION EAST COAST SUBS — Go online here to play Penn Station’s Hangman game for a buy one, get one free coupon.

SONIC DRIVE-IN — Corn dogs are just 50 cents all day at participating locations.

Check out all the deals right here thanks to Cleveland.com!