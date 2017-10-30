Q104 Boo Bash 2017 – Looking Back

Q104 Boo Bash is about more than just dressing up; it’s about dancing, having fun, playing games and celebrating one of the best holidays of the year. However, each and every year, we look so forward to seeing all the great costumes our listeners come up with.
This year, it was so hard to pick the winners of our costume contests – they were all fantastic. Congrats to the top 3!
Beetlejuice Crew (led by Mark Nechvatac)
Drinko (John Herrle)
IT/Pennywise & Georgie (Racquel and Tom Evans)
Thank you so much to everyone who came out to party with us this year! Shout out to Not Your Father’s Mountain Ale and Buckeye Vodka for making it a night we won’t (err, maybe will) forget!
Let’s take a look back at all the fun we had at Wild Eagle Saloon: