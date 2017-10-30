Q104 Boo Bash 2017 – Looking Back

Q104 Boo Bash is about more than just dressing up; it’s about dancing, having fun, playing games and celebrating one of the best holidays of the year. However, each and every year, we look so forward to seeing all the great costumes our listeners come up with.

This year, it was so hard to pick the winners of our costume contests – they were all fantastic. Congrats to the top 3!

Beetlejuice Crew (led by Mark Nechvatac)

Drinko (John Herrle)

IT/Pennywise & Georgie (Racquel and Tom Evans)

Thank you so much to everyone who came out to party with us this year! Shout out to Not Your Father’s Mountain Ale and Buckeye Vodka for making it a night we won’t (err, maybe will) forget!

Let’s take a look back at all the fun we had at Wild Eagle Saloon:

We’re still in awe of the great costumes from last night’s #q104boobash. See more: https://t.co/DMGh7pzclX pic.twitter.com/sJAYAM2p5H — Q104 Cleveland (@Q104Cleveland) October 29, 2017

I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh. ‘Cause she’s dead. My @taylorswift13 costume was a hit this weekend. pic.twitter.com/mRp7QKoeN9 — Alanna Crummie (@alanna_pc) October 30, 2017

what seems to be the only costume party outside of the T-Pain/Steve Aoki thing on W6th downtown tonight. @wildeagle_cle is pretty busy🕺🏼💃 pic.twitter.com/6qE24vn7L4 — In The CLE (@InTheCLE) October 29, 2017

#Repost @wacskid (@get_repost) ・・・ When @q104cleveland does @strangerthingstv for #Halloween. A post shared by Jeremiah Widmer (@jwidradio) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT