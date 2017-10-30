Q104 Boo Bash 2017 – Looking Back

Filed Under: Boo Bash
(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

Q104 Boo Bash is about more than just dressing up; it’s about dancing, having fun, playing games and celebrating one of the best holidays of the year. However, each and every year, we look so forward to seeing all the great costumes our listeners come up with.

This year, it was so hard to pick the winners of our costume contests – they were all fantastic. Congrats to the top 3!

Beetlejuice Crew (led by Mark Nechvatac)

img 1636 Q104 Boo Bash 2017 Looking Back

Drinko (John Herrle)

img 1741 Q104 Boo Bash 2017 Looking Back

(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

IT/Pennywise & Georgie (Racquel and Tom Evans)

img 2526 Q104 Boo Bash 2017 Looking Back

Thank you so much to everyone who came out to party with us this year! Shout out to Not Your Father’s Mountain Ale and Buckeye Vodka for making it a night we won’t (err, maybe will) forget!

q104 boobash 1024x576 v21 Q104 Boo Bash 2017 Looking Back

Let’s take a look back at all the fun we had at Wild Eagle Saloon:

#Repost @wacskid (@get_repost) ・・・ When @q104cleveland does @strangerthingstv for #Halloween.

A post shared by Jeremiah Widmer (@jwidradio) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live