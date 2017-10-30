Machine Gun Kelly + Friends Coming To The Wolstein Center

Filed Under: machine gun kelly

Double XMAS – Machine Gun Kelly + Friends

WHEN: December 22, 2017
WHERE: The Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University
TICKETS: on sale Friday, November 3, 2017, at 10:00 AM EST on Ticketmaster.com

Presale: Thursday, November 2nd from 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM EST.

Purchase tickets here. — Machine Gun Kelly’s 2017 Double XXMAS Show

mgk show Machine Gun Kelly + Friends Coming To The Wolstein Center

Cleveland Native Machine Gun Kelly returns home to perform for the first time as a headliner at the Wolstein Center.

*This will be Machine Gun Kelly’s first headline arena show in his career*

More info here.

Ticket Prices: 
$67.50, $52,50, $39.50

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, Wolsteincenter.com or the Wolstein Center Box Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live