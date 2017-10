Kim Kardashian and her friend dressed up as Cher and Sonny Bono!

And the best part was that Cher responded…positively!

@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me 4 🎃

You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister💋

Dream Of India"Is Perfect 4U,&@BobMackie at his best — Cher (@cher) October 28, 2017

That’s not all! Kim and sister Kourt also went as another pop legend duo…Madonna and Michael Jackson!

Talk about a great set of costumes…although I think I’m quite on par with the Kardashians with my costume!

Check out more Boo Bash photos here!