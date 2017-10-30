Kevin Spacey Apologizes To Anthony Rapp, Comes Out As Gay

Add Kevin Spacey to the list of Hollywood predators. Anthony Rapp is accusing him of getting physical with him when he was 14-years-old.

The “Star Trek: Discovery” actor said that at 26-year-old Spacey befriended him back in 1986 while they were both on Broadway.

Spacey invited him over to his apartment for a party. At the end of the night, Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.

Anthony said that he never spoke to Kevin after that, and never told anyone. But it bothered him as he watched Kevin’s star rise.

He said, “My stomach churns. I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.” He felt the need to speak up in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

Kevin responded to Anthony’s claims last night. In a statement released on Twitter, he apologized for the incident – which he claims not to remember – and then came out as gay.