Top 20 Cleveland Countdown October 28, 2017

1. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man

2. What About Us-P!nk

3. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza

4. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

5. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

6. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

7. Perfect-Ed Sheeran

8. Thunder-Imagine Dragons

9. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift

10. Praying-Kesha

11. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

12. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

13. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith

14. Miles-Phillip Phillips

15. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2

16. Attention-Charlie Puth

17. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

18. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

19. Good Times-All Time Low

20. Havana-Camila Cabello

