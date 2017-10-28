Top 20 Cleveland Countdown October 28, 2017

1. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man

2. What About Us-P!nk
3. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza
4. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
5. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
6. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
7. Perfect-Ed Sheeran
8. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
9. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift
10. Praying-Kesha
11. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
12. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
13. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith
14. Miles-Phillip Phillips
15. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2
16. Attention-Charlie Puth
17. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
18. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
19. Good Times-All Time Low
20. Havana-Camila Cabello

