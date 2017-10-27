Ellen In Hot Water For Tweet To Katy Perry

It must be hard being a celebrity sometimes (ha). For instance, every single one of your tweets are dissected, and even if you’re one of the most caring people around like Ellen, that doesn’t mean your safe.

Recently, Ellen sent out this tweet to Katy Perry on her birthday, which includes a photo of Ellen staring right into Katy’s chest.

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

Almost immediately, she received intense push-back, some even comparing her to Harvey Weinstein. Which to many seemed like a really big stretch to most.

Some went as far as to compare DeGeneres to Weinstein and call her a “pig" https://t.co/2rMUesn9Tq — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2017

Regardless, the tweet has not been taken down, and Ellen has yet to say anything about it at all. Some are confused about the whole thing, as Ellen has – even recently – been very outspoken about sexual harassment. Many believe this is just that, and that has turned on her own convictions.

No word on what will happen now. More here.