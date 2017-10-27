ClevelandFeed – 10/27/17 – Beer, Restaurant Week, And Much More

So much to checkout, and so much to eat – as always. Check out what’s in this weeks #ClevelandFeed with Jen Picciano. Carbonara night with some fresh flourpastacompany bucatini. Love the bite on this noodle,… https://t.co/xtpQ5sZv73 — Jen Picciano Stocum (@Cheftovers) October 27, 2017 Picking fresh figs right off a neighbor's tree. What should we do with them? pic.twitter.com/GraPNtRRxl — Jen Picciano Stocum (@Cheftovers) October 26, 2017 Another satisfying and savory shoot for #CleCooks. What a treat to work with brittculey at… https://t.co/pQAFJ0sfE7 — Jen Picciano Stocum (@Cheftovers) October 24, 2017