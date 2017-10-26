Why Q104 Boo Bash Is The Best Halloween Party In Cleveland

Whether you’re planning an amazing couples costume or throwing together a last-minute look, you’ll fit right in at Q104 Boo Bash at Wild Eagle Saloon on Saturday, October 28th.

Here are some of the things you have to look forward to!

Win some serious cash. We’re giving away cash prizes to the best dressed party goers. The first place winner will take home $1000!

Get the chance to have a drink with your favorite Q104 hosts. The whole gang will be spending their Saturday night with you at Boo Bash. Just WAIT until you see their costumes.

Beat your friends in all the games. From air hockey to pop-a-shot, Wild Eagle Saloon has so many great games that you’ll be given the chance to play.

Find your new favorite holiday drink. Wild Eagle Saloon’s beer choices are outstanding and, who knows, maybe you’ll find your favorite new brew. We’ll also have drink specials from Not Your Father’s Mountain Ale and Buckeye Vodka. Yum!

Dance the night away. Cleveland’s Breakfast Club will be providing all the hits so don’t forget to make sure dancing shoes are part of your costume.

Make your friends jealous with custom Snapchats. Don’t forget to look for Q104’s custom Boo Bash Snapchat filter when you send your ~spooky~ snaps to your friends.

Don’t forget to get your tickets to Q104 Boo Bash early. Pre-sale tickets are $35 and include a $20 draft beer card. Tickets will be $20 at the door and won’t come with a loaded card.