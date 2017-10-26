Selena Gomez Announces First Performance After Kidney Transplant

By Scott T. Sterling
Selena Gomez is set for her first public performance since having a kidney transplant earlier this year.
Related: Selena Gomez and Marshmello Team for ‘Wolves’
Gomez has revealed that she will perform her new Marshmello collaboration, “Wolves,” when she hits the stage at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19.
“Can’t wait,” Gomez posted to Twitter with an announcement of her AMAs performance.
“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” the pop star shared in September regarding her surgery. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.”
See the both posts below.
Can't wait- 🐺 twitter.com/amas/status/92…
Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 26, 2017
Can't wait- 🐺 twitter.com/amas/status/92…—
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith