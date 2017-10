Playing basketball is hard…REALLY hard. You know what else is? Acting.

Apparently Isaiah Thomas thinks he can do both, and he is starting to prove everyone wrong by staring – as himself – in a new episode of Law and Order SVU. He didn’t do…terribly…but it might not be his first choice of career.

The Cavs lost to the Nets in Brooklyn tonight meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas made his acting debut on 'Law & Order: SVU' pic.twitter.com/VPt48uoqnI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2017

Oddly enough he was portrayed as a Cavs plays, a team he has yet to actually play for.

Awkward.