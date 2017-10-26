Even Mandy Moore Can’t Stop The DMs

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Mandy Moore
(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

DMs are a hard thing to avoid, and sometimes it can be even hard avoiding sending them.  Just ask Mandy Moore – since she met her finace on Instagram.

She found her dude, Taylor Goldsmith, on the website with his band Dawes and decided to take the leap.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told People. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

Even in Hollywood, no one can avoid it.

More here.

