Even Mandy Moore Can’t Stop The DMs

DMs are a hard thing to avoid, and sometimes it can be even hard avoiding sending them. Just ask Mandy Moore – since she met her finace on Instagram.
She found her dude, Taylor Goldsmith, on the website with his band Dawes and decided to take the leap.
“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told People. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”
Even in Hollywood, no one can avoid it.
More here.