Even Mandy Moore Can’t Stop The DMs

DMs are a hard thing to avoid, and sometimes it can be even hard avoiding sending them. Just ask Mandy Moore – since she met her finace on Instagram.

She found her dude, Taylor Goldsmith, on the website with his band Dawes and decided to take the leap.

.@TheMandyMoore has #Instagram to thank for meeting her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith! Watch our People Cover Story here: https://t.co/ElTY7vtdWi pic.twitter.com/oo1u6C62kN — PeopleTV (@peopletv) October 25, 2017

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told People. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

Even in Hollywood, no one can avoid it.

IF I DONT REPLY THE FIRST TIME DON’T SEND ME 5 MORE DM’S — Mandy (@amandadawnn_) October 26, 2017

More here.