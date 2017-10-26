Demi Lovato Announces 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Demi Lovato is coming for you, and she’s bringing DJ Khaled along for the ride.

The pop star has revealed her 2018 tour with the Major Key DJ a string of dates across North America next year.

Related: Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi Tease New Collaboration

The tour kicks off on Feb. 26 in San Diego, CA, and will run through the end of March, wrapping up in Tampa, FL, on March 31.

Lovato’s upcoming trek will be in support of her new album, Tell Me You Love Me. DJ Khaled is still promoting his most recent full-length, Grateful, which boasts the breakout summer anthem, “Wild Thoughts,” starring Rihanna.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, October 30 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details click here.

To ensure fans gain access to tickets, Fan Registration for the U.S. and Canadian tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Additionally, The Ellen DeGenerea Show and Fabletics presales begin October 31. JBL and Ulta presales follow on November 1 along with a YouTube presale on November 2.

Tickets for the Demi Lovato tour go on-sale to the general public beginning November 3 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

See the full tour itinerary below.

02/26 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

02/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/02 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

03/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

03/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/09 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

03/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

03/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

03/31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Never miss a tour date from Demi Lovato with Eventful.