Brother Photoshops Clown From ‘It’ In Sister’s Engagement Pics

This is epic.
Jesse McLaren, who works for BuzzFeed, was really feeling the Halloween spirit when he snapped his sister’s engagement pictures.
If you look closely, you’ll see Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the “It” movie in the background of the photos.
He said he didn’t tell her and waited for her to notice.
McLaren shared the photos with his 600,000 Twitter followers, and they have been retweeted more than 50,000 times and gained more than 170,000 likes.
(His sister eventually noticed and her response was as epic as what he did…)
That’s true sibling love.