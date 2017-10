Love the Kar-Jennners? Don’t? Well either way, you’re going to be dealing with them for a lot longer – and their wallets are going to be even fatter because of it.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Kris Jenner Is Making A Ton Of Money In New E! Contract https://t.co/eTPGk9FjPE — MovieSteem (@moviesteem) October 25, 2017

Just this week, the group signed a TV extension that’ll keep “Keeping up” on the air through 2020. Oh yea, did we mention that the contract was worth $150 million?

#Kardashians why would E network renew Keeping Up with the Kardashians no one watches it anymore the ratings are going to keep on plummeting pic.twitter.com/Y3hylLQiUL — Chantelle White (@classychantelle) October 25, 2017

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the family.” Said a source.

I just downloaded a Chrome extension to hide all Kardashian news from my browser, and 2017 has never looked so promising. pic.twitter.com/oV9iNBGkHV — Mike Sum (@SumMoose) September 29, 2017

They really must be the most interesting family in the world.