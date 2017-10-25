The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Heading To Broadway

We knew Kaitlyn Bristowe was a dancer, but she can now put Broadway star on her resumè as well. Kaitlyn shared the big news on her podcast “Off The Vine,” that she would be hosting the Broadway show Home For The Holiday’s at the August Wilson Theatre in NYC from Nov. 17 to Dec. 30.

“I have an announcement to make!” Kaitlyn announced on Monday. “Kaitlyn Bristowe is going to Broadway. Yeah so exciting news, I mean I’ve known about this for a while now. It was originally supposed to be in Vegas, I was gonna host the show, but they moved it to New York over the holidays. It’s called Home for the Holidays and it’s on Broadway with yours truly, Kaitlyn Bristowe, I’ll be the host.”

Kaitlyn tweeted that she will also be joining the cast for a couple of songs.