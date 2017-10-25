Miley Cyrus Shares Live Versions of ‘Bad Mood’ and ‘Wildflowers’

Photo: E.J. Judge

By Scott T. Sterling

Miley Cyrus has shared a pair of live tracks—”Bad Mood” from her most recent album, Younger Now, and the singer’s cover of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers.”

Both tracks were recorded in New York during a live session for Spotify. Listen to them below.

Cyrus has performed her version of “Wildflowers” on Howard Stern’s radio show as well as with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

