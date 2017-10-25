Fans Are Already Theorizing Taylor Swift’s New Music Video

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift surprised fans with a video teaser for her recent single.
The tease contains a series of quick-cut images that opens with Swift in a hooded shroud. It soon erupts into a rapid-fire sequence with her wearing a nude thermoptic suit – a la Ghost in the Shell – on the floor and looking up at an electrified sphere floating in her hand.
The full video comes out tomorrow night (10/26), but, according to Billboard, fans already have a few theories as to what story will be told.
Here are some of our favorites:
- Taylor’s nude body is a shot at Kanye West. Remember this?
- The nude Taylor is a clone and fully-dressed Taylor will begin a fight.
- This video is linked to the one for “Look What You Made Me Do,” and all her videos from Reputation will tell a long story.
Head over to Billboard and read the rest of them for yourself.