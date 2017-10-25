Fans Are Already Theorizing Taylor Swift’s New Music Video

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift surprised fans with a video teaser for her recent single.

The tease contains a series of quick-cut images that opens with Swift in a hooded shroud. It soon erupts into a rapid-fire sequence with her wearing a nude thermoptic suit – a la Ghost in the Shell – on the floor and looking up at an electrified sphere floating in her hand.

…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

The full video comes out tomorrow night (10/26), but, according to Billboard, fans already have a few theories as to what story will be told.

Here are some of our favorites:

Taylor’s nude body is a shot at Kanye West. Remember this? The nude Taylor is a clone and fully-dressed Taylor will begin a fight. This video is linked to the one for “Look What You Made Me Do,” and all her videos from Reputation will tell a long story.

Head over to Billboard and read the rest of them for yourself.