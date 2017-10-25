Dora The Explorer… Live?

By Paul Laux
It’s happening!  Though honestly, did you ever really want it to?

The popular kids show will indeed, be getting it’s own live action film, and they really are rolling out the A-list for it.  For instance, Michael Bay – one of the most “explosive” action directors – will be producing the film.  Interesting choice.

“The Muppets” director Nick Stoller has also signed on to write.

If you can believe it, the film has actually been in the works since 2015, but there have been constant changes in crew, cast, script, and all of the above at once.  Now the movie is set for a 2019 release.  Nice.

Also, remember when CollegeHumor predicted the future?

