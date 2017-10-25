Changes Are Coming To Cedar Point For Next Year

By Paul Laux
A new season, that means new things, like a brand new coaster!  (i.e. Steel Vengeance).  However, that also means you’ll be seeing other smaller changes as well.  So far, Cedar Point has announced a couple things.

For one, you’ll no longer be able to stay at the Sandcastle suites, as renovations on current hotels expand on the beach – they will have great views of course.

Also, the Extreme Sports Stadium near Wicked Twister will be leaving, however there have been no announcements on what will take its place.

Finally, the boardwalk will now extend ALL the way to the main parking lots for easier access.

Are you ready for 2018?  We sure are!

