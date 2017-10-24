Tim Hortons Is Coming To Ohio!

You’ve probably seen it all over, but get ready to eat those TIM BITS. Tim Hortons is coming to Cleveland, and they are coming with 105 of their best stores.

Seriously.

It all came down yesterday when it was announced by franchise owners.

Attention Northeast Ohio! This is not a drill! https://t.co/S1Xo3szS6q — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) October 23, 2017

“We’re looking at opening 105 locations starting next year,” says Jeff Linville, President of TH Cleveland. “We’re currently looking at buying properties and plan to open seven or eight Tim Horton’s next year.”

Cleveland has been oddly devoid of the restaurant for years with locations in Erie, Detroit, Columbus, and of course Canada – but n0 more! The Canadian favorite is finally here!

Tim Hortons is coming to Cleveland. There is a god. — JaKe (@AllisJakeCLE) October 23, 2017

Ground will be breaking in May, so the waiting is almost over.

