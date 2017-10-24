#RespectHarry Trending After Harry Styles Is Assaulted

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Harry Styles
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Trending on Twitter now, #RespectHarry, and all because of one really bad moment, and fan, at a recent show of his.

Caught on video, Harry is seen dancing on stage when he approaches the crowd and the pit of people who are at the edge of the stage.  As he kneels to fans, a fan is seen grabbing his groin.  He immediately reacts and runs away, but continues the show.

While he has not made comment on it, his fans did – especially in the age of calling out sexual assault, wanting to eliminate it by highlighting it and not ignoring it.

 

The moment was poor, but thankfully his fans stood by his side, and opened the door for conversations about how sexual can effect anyone, regardless of their gender.

Join in the conversation, #RespectHarry is something you’ll want to see.

More here.

