LaureLive 2018 – Save The Date

LaureLive 2018 Weekend Set

CLEVELAND’S MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS JUNE 9-10, 2018

Early-Bird Discount Tickets Are On Sale Now

CLEVELAND, OH (October 24, 2017) — Laurel School, an all-girls (K-12) independent school in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and the Cleveland-based Elevation Group announced today that LaureLive: Music with a Mission is set to return to Laurel’s gorgeous, 140-acre Butler Campus located at 7420 Fairmount Road, spanning Russell and Chester Townships, Ohio, on Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10, 2018.

The two-day, all-ages, family-friendly festival launched in 2016 with major international, national and regional acts including O.A.R., Grace Potter, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Andy Grammer, Elle King, X Ambassadors, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, ZZ Ward and 30 other musical artists. Year 2, in June 2017, featured Grammy Award-winner Gary Clark Jr., The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, Young The Giant, NEEDTOBREATHE, Cleveland native Kate Voegele and many others.

“We are close to having 2018 fully booked with our biggest lineup yet,” said LaureLive executive producer Denny Young. “We plan to announce all artists performing next June sometime after Thanksgiving. We know people will be excited and pleased as many artists were booked based on direct feedback from LaureLive fans.”

Biggest Lineup Yet Coming to LaureLive 2018

LaureLive producers can confirm that this year’s list of artists, which qualifies as the biggest lineup in the three-year history of the festival, have over 60 million monthly listeners on Spotify and nearly 10 million likes on Facebook, far exceeding the combined Spotify and Facebook numbers from the critically-acclaimed lineups of 2016 and 2017.

Be one of the first to secure “best price” tickets to LaureLive 2018

For those LaureLive fans and music enthusiasts who want to get a head start and purchase tickets at the best value price ($45 for an adult single day ticket, $75 for an adult two-day ticket + special pricing for children 3-10), there are a limited number of Early-Bird Discount Tickets available now at:

Ticket Prices Will Increase Over The Next 7 Months

Price increases will begin the day the full lineup is announced.

Date ​ Single Day Adult ​Single Day Child ​Weekend Adult ​Weekend Child

​Starting Oct. 24 $45 $15 $75 $25

​”Early Bird Special”

Late Nov/Early Dec $60 $20 $100 ​$35

​”Artist Reveal Day”

March 1, 2018 $75 $25 $115 $40

“March Madness”

June 2, 2018 $85 $30 $125 ​ $45

​”One Week To Go”

​A family of four, buying “Early Bird” weekend tickets now vs. purchasing tickets in March, would save a minimum of $110 and possibly more. Children two years of age and under are admitted for free. Pricing now will be the lowest cost available and limited in number.

VIP ticket packages and special offers for the Laurel School community will become available when the artist lineup is revealed.

For the additional festival information, please like LaureLive on Facebook, follow them on Twitter and Instagram or visit www.LaureLive.com.