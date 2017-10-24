Janet Jackson Is NOT Banned From The SuperBowl

By Paul Laux
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Janet Jackson attends the premiere of "For Colored Girls" at Ziegfeld Theatre on October 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Rumors, rumors everywhere.  Believe it or not, Janet Jackson is NOT banned from the SuperBowl, even though there have been tons of rumors online about it.

If you don’t remember, in 2004 Justin Timberlake famously ripped off part of Janet Jackson’s clothing causing some NSFW moments right there on national television.  It led to a tidal wave of regulations, backlash, and FCC violations, and most people thought we’d never see either of them on national stage again.

Fast-forward 13 years and here we are again, with JT headling the halftime show.  Many are wondering if Janet will pop up, but for now the NFL is saying IDK either.

“We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake.”

It’s clear they are trying to steer WAY away from the whole thing, but after all, it had to be coming.

We will just have to wait and see.

More here.

