Another Halloween Display Is Making People Uneasy

A Halloween scene that’s a little too real looking is causing second looks and even complaints in one New Jersey neighborhood.

Kevin and Krysten Negrotto of Waretown say the police even came knocking on their door due to a complaint. The couple say they decided to use a car in their side yard as the centerpiece of their Halloween decor.

The scene features a crash victim pinned between a Toyota Supra and a tree. A second dummy is lying several feet away. The area is surrounded with crime tape and blood. The Negrotto’s say the kids “love it,” the adult neighbors not so much.

The couple got so into it, they wrote a fake press release about “Zombie Bob” and all! early October from contaminated drinking water caused by a leak at a nearby power plant. The couple used a Toyota Supra car that Kevin uses for drift racing and detached the front bumper.