Tool Calculates How Long It’d Take The Kardashians To Earn Your Annual Salary

Missed opportunity to brand it 'Kalkulator'
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: TV personalities Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attend Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Someone with a lot of time on their hands — or a lot of angst towards a certain group of sisters — have created a calculator which determines how long it would take the Kardashians to earn average annual salaries.

All you have to do is type in your yearly salary and the tool will break down how quickly each Kardashian and Jenner earn said amount.

Heads up: you will be incredibly irritated.

For example, say your annual salary is $60,000. You will learn that it takes Kim Kardashain less than 14 hours to earn what you make in an entire year.

You will also learn how quickly you can go from curious to furious. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Head here to check out the calculator for yourself.

