In only his SECOND game with the Celtics, Kyrie has already been fined for a comment he made towards a fan during halftime at a game versus the 76ers.

It all started when a fan yelled “Hey Kyrie, where’s LeBron?” Kyrie’s comment back is not even suitable to publish…but it was bad, and now is going to cost him $25,000.

Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 for using inappropriate language toward a fan. https://t.co/LTmoiNi2sm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2017

Maybe he is just grumpy, it might have been a bad idea to leave Cleveland…

