Top 20 Cleveland Countdown October 21, 2017

1. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

2. What About Us – P!nk

3. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

4. No Promises – Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

5. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

6. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza

7. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

8. Perfect-Ed Sheeran

9. Thunder-Imagine Dragons

10. Praying-Kesha

11. Attention-Charlie Puth

12. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

13. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith

14. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

15. Miles-Phillip Phillips

16. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

17. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2

18. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

19. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

20. Fool-Fitz & The Tantrums

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.