Top 20 Cleveland Countdown October 21, 2017

1. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

2. What About Us – P!nk
3. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
4. No Promises – Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
5. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
6. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza
7. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
8. Perfect-Ed Sheeran
9. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
10. Praying-Kesha
11. Attention-Charlie Puth
12. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
13. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith
14. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
15. Miles-Phillip Phillips
16. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
17. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2
18. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
19. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
20. Fool-Fitz & The Tantrums

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

