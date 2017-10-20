Win Tickets To Q104’s Boo Bash

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Q104’s Boo Bash on Saturday, October 28th at Wild Eagle Saloon.

The biggest Halloween party in Cleveland will feature live entertainment from Cleveland’s Breakfast Club and will have a $1,000 cash prize for best costume! More details here.

Date: Saturday, October 28 from 8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Location: Wild Eagle Saloon
921 Huron Road East
Cleveland, OH 44115
(216) 465-3225
Enjoy a night filled with games, entertainment and live music! PLUS drinks from Buckeye Vodka and Not Your Father’s Mountain Ale!

