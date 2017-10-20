Starbucks Cups Less Controversial This Year

By Aly Tanner
It looks like Starbucks is sparing us another controversy over its annual holiday cups.

While the seasonal cups probably won’t be hitting stores for awhile, a Reddit user recently posted a stack of what they claim is this year’s cups, which are definitely Christmas-y, featuring drawings of gifts, Christmas trees and more.

As you may recall, back in 2015 Starbucks caused quite a stir when they went with plain red ombre cups for the holidays, which featured no trees, tinsel or even ornaments.

They were accused of “hating Jesus,” with some people even boycotting the chain over it. Last year they had 13 different holiday-themed cups.

Below is a pic of what the new cups are supposed to look like.  Reminds me of Dr. Seuss.  Who can hate that?!

