Nick Jonas Releases New Track ‘Home’

Nick Jonas has released a new track titled “Home.”

The song is featured in the forthcoming film Ferdinand and was previously previewed in a trailer for the animated movie.

“After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home,” reads an official synopsis of the film. “Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure.”

Jonas says “Home” encompasses the film’s theme of acceptance. “I wrote this song with good friends of mine Justin Tranter and Nick Monson,” said Jonas in a prepared statement. “And we wrote about feeling accepted and feeling loved, wherever that place is for you. For me it’s home, it’s my family, people I have closest to me; and the experiences we’ve shared.”

The film hits theaters on December 15 and features the vocal talents of Jon Cena, Kate McKinnon and Bobby Cannavale.

Check out Jonas’ latest below: