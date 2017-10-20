Model Has Accused David Blaine Of Rape

By Paul Laux
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: David Blaine reveals the secrets of Houdini's escapes to children at the opening of The Jewish Museum's "Houdini: Art and Magic" at The Jewish Museum on October 29, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Jewish Museum)

In a story just breaking, Natasha Prince has not accused magician David Blaine of rape – she is claiming the situation took place in the summer of 2004 at a house party in the UK.

“The next thing I remember, I was sitting in the makeup chair getting my makeup done, and thinking, ‘What did I do last night? Did I have sex with David Blaine?’ But I didn’t want to…” I felt hazy, completely out of it,” she said.

Prince began modeling at age 15, but by 24 had totally vanished from the industry.  This accusation comes amid the out-pour of others all throughout Hollywood, though this incident was reported last November.  Blaine, via his attorney, is denying the claims.

​“My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004,” the statement said.   “If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”

British authorities have opened an investigation, and have asked Blaine to come to the Britain to answer some questions.

More here.

