By Robyn Collins

Lady Gaga recently shared her struggles with chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia, but the singer is getting back into the swing of things as is evident from her recent pilates posts.

Gaga shared a series of posts from a recent session that included an impressive headstand.

Check out Mother Monster’s workout below.

@bjornborg #athletic fashun can happen anywhere A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

High fashun high kicks? 😂 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT