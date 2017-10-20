Family Fun Activities Around Cleveland For Halloween

Kids and adults alike are gearing up for what some call their favorite holiday of the year, Halloween!

Here’s a list of the communities participating in this year’s ghoulish activities.

Ohio Station Pumpkin Patch

What: Ride the train to the Ohio Station Pumpkin Patch and choose your own pumpkin to take home.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Through Oct. 29.

Where: 9911 Avon Lake Road, Lodi

Cost: $6 per person ages 2 and up, $2 per baby ages 1 and under (includes train ride and pumpkin). Train ride only: $4

Spooky Pooch Parade

What: A festival and parade featuring dogs.

Where: Kauffman Park, 15450 Detroit Ave.

When: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Saturday

What: This doggie Halloween event will have an awards ceremony for Best Dog and Child; Best Dog and Adult; Best Dog and Group; Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show. A parade will proceed down Detroit through downtown Lakewood.

Rain or shine. Benefits LakewoodAlive, a nonprofit community development organization.

Halloween Hayrides

What: Take a short walk through a haunted graveyard, hay maze, scarecrows and see a fun glow-stick dance show.

Where: Lake Metroparks Farmpark, 8800 Euclid-Chardon Road, Kirtland.

Registration is required.

When: Evenings through Oct. 28. Tickets: $7; kids under 2 free. Tickets sold online only at lakemetroparks.com.

Lorain County Metro Parks Halloween Fair

What: Features a familyfriendly and haunted trail, wagon rides, midway games and more.

Where: Carlisle Reservation, 12882 Diagonal Road, LaGrange.

When: 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Oct. 28.

metroparks.cc/halloween.php.

Cost: $2 per person; free for children 3 and younger.

Cedar Lee Kids Candy Crawl

What: Kids in costume will be able to trick-or-treat at participating businesses between the Cedar Lee Theatre and the Lee Road Library.

When: 5-7 p.m. today. Free.

Willoughby Hills Halloween Party

What: Halloween games, contests, treats and candy for kids ages 2-12.

Where: Willoughby Hills Community Center, 35400 Chardon Road.

When: 6-8 p.m. today. Free.

Streetsboro Monster Ball

What: Dancing, costume contest, a DJ and photo booth for students in grades 5 and 6.

Where: City Hall, 9184 Ohio 43, Streetsboro.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. today.

Cost: $10.

Hauntaquarium

What: A trick-or-treat pirate party with a treasure search, music, face painting, animal encounters, games and a DJ dance party. Includes aquarium admission, reptile encounters, crafts and more.

Where: Greater Cleveland Aquarium, 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland.

When: 6-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct.

28.

Cost: $12

Spooktacular Family Swim

What: A kid-friendly event offering open swimming, arts and crafts, and snacks. Kids in costume will be entered for a prize.

Where: Goldfish Swim School-Cleveland East, 4670 Richmond Road, Ste. 100, Warrensville Heights.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. today.

Cost: $5 per swimmer or $15 per family.

Halloween All Aboard

What: Model train rides at Lester Rail Trail. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.

Where: Lester Rail Trail, 3654 Lester Road, Medina.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

today and Saturday; 2-4 p.m.

Saturday.

Cost: Free

Haunted Treat Trail

What: Wear your favorite costume and trek the haunted trail that’s full of pond creatures. Refreshment stops are along the path.

Where: Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Blvd., Westlake.

When: 7 p.m. today Cost: $3 per member, $4 nonmember.

Trunk-or-Treat

What: Come in costume for free activities. No scary costumes please.

Where: Strongsville United Methodist Church, 13500 Royalton Road, Strongsville.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Halloween on the Heights

What: Broadview Heights’ family-friendly holiday program has indoor trickor- treating, costume competitions, carnival games, inflatables and food.

Where: Broadview Heights Recreation Center, 9543 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights.

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: Free for members and residents, $1 per nonresident child and $2 per nonresident adult.

Boo-tanical Bash

What: Go trick-or-treating on decorated garden paths, and engage in a variety of other activities. Hands-on Halloween crafts, games,

Where: Cleveland Botanical Gardens, 11030 East Blvd., Cleveland.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: $10 per member/$15 nonmember; $13 per member/$16 nonmember child. Reservations required. Limited garage parking: $6.