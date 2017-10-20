Elyria High School Getting Rid Of Major Student Honor

Were you valedictorian of your class? Were you close? Do you remember the feeling of studying as hard as you possibly could to get there? You might – but soon students at Elyria High School won’t as the honors is being scrapped by the administration.

No more valedictorian? Tradition could soon end at Elyria High School https://t.co/CBOW8P9R1E via @fox8news Everybody Gets A Trophy !! — Rocco The Rockdog (@roccotherockdog) October 19, 2017

Citing changing trends in education, the principle has decided to instead go with a “tiered honor system” that would showcase more students who performed at a higher level rather than just one. The system is being called the Latin Honors Program.

The system is done by some colleges, and the idea is that it will help students be more attractive to colleges when they graduate, but not everyone is happy. Some are calling the system the equivalent to participation trophies, and letting students not work as hard.

The plan still has to get final approval. If it passes, it will begin with the class of 2019.

More here.